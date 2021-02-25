Rugrats, known in Spanish as ‘Rugrats’, marked a whole generation of children who grew up next to Tommy, Carlitos, Angelica, Fili, Lili and his friends.

This series aired from 1991 to 2004, and when it went off the air it left a void that not even his teenage version could fill.

Almost 17 years after the last episode of Rugrats, the series will return with new chapters and a renewed animation that promises to bring us a lot of nostalgia, and even the original voice actors.

ViacomCBS showed off with truly shocking announcements this week, including the return of The magical godfathers, a new movie by Avatar and up to a trailer of the Halo series that was not made public.

Not satisfied with this, they also confirmed the production of new episodes of Rugrats which will arrive through the service of Paramount +, which will be available from March 4.

Although they still did not reveal a date for the reboot of this series, they took a first look at animation, which will now have a 3D modeling technique and not drawings like its predecessor.

They look identical to the originals.

What caught the attention of fans is that the original cast of the series will once again lend their voices to the characters, so the dose of nostalgia is guaranteed.

At the moment there are not many details about the episodes, but it will have the same premise as the Rugrats discovering the world through your imagination and ingenuity.

Will Rugrats arrive in Mexico?

Service Paramount + It will arrive in Mexico on March 4, 2021, so it would not be strange that future series will premiere simultaneously around the world.

There are no details yet on a possible version dubbed into Spanish, but we assume that there will be news soon.

