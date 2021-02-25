The Rugrats, one of the old Nickelodeon shows, will return to television this 2021, but this time through a streaming service.

The television channel announced the news this Wednesday, February 24, during ViacomCBS Investor Day, confirming that the reboot will be via CGI and can be viewed via Paramount +.

Also, it was confirmed that the original cast of English voice actors will be back. According to Variety, EG Daily will reprise his role as Tommy Pickles and will be joined by Nancy Cartwright (Carlistos Finster), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles), Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael) and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil DeVille).

The Rugrats reboot will keep the focus on the plot already familiar to fans: a group of young children get to know the world through their adventures and imaginations.

No exact premiere date has been announced for the reboot of the Rugrats, but the Paramount + service will be available from March 4, 2021.

The animated series comes 30 years after its first release on Nickelodeon. Since then, fiction has become a pop culture phenomenon that has expanded into toys, comics, video games, and feature films.

Paramount + arrives in Latin America

Paramount + Photo: Composition / Paramount

With a long list of brands and titles, Variety has given more information about the future service, which will be available from March in the United States and Latin America. Streaming is the new version of All Access, which failed to reach Latin America, but from which it will inherit the series and shows coming from from Nickelodeon, MTV, BET and Comedy Central.