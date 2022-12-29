Ruggero Deodato, director of the famous horror film “Cannibal Holocaust” from 1980, has died at the age of 83, according to the British media The Guardian. For now, the reasons behind his death have not been made known. Italian portals have not yet expanded the information on this unfortunate event.

What is “Cannibal Holocaust” about?

The official synopsis relates the following: “Four young documentarians enter the Amazon jungle, in the heart of South America, to make a report on the tribes that inhabit that region, who are said to still practice cannibalism. Due to the disappearance of the reporters, two months later a rescue group is sent to find out what happened to them, but the only thing they find is the filmed material about their terrible end.

“Cannibal Holocaust” and the murder allegations against Ruggero Deodato

When “Cannibal holocaust” hit theaters, its mockumentary format caused quite a stir among the public, as many believed that the feature film included real murders of animals and people.

The authorities were alerted and an investigation was launched, which revealed something unexpected and unpleasant: the production team did kill a monkey, a turtle, a mouse and a piglet.

As for the actors, the situation was somewhat different. Deodato made the protagonists sign a confidentiality agreement under which they could not make public appearances, much less work on other projects, until a year later. They had to disappear, almost literally.

In such a context, the filmmaker had to contact the artists to prove that they were alive. Even so, he was sentenced to four months in prison and a fine.

“Cannibal Holocaust” was released in Italian cinemas in 1980. Photo: United Artists

Films by Ruggero Deodato

Yes ok Ruggero Deodato gained notoriety with “Cannibal holocaust”his work in the cinema includes various titles, such as the following: