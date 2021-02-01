The death of Diego Armando Maradona still shocks and moves, and at the same time generates a lot of noise from the judicial investigation and everything that appears around it. In the last hours, in addition to the crude testimony of his cook, Monona, audios of the doctor Leopoldo Luque were revealed at the time he learned that his patient was being revived after suffering from heart failure.

And Oscar Ruggeri, his old partner in the Argentine National Team who was world champion and runner-up in 1986 and 1990, did not activate the filter when he referred to the dialogues that the doctor had with the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov that were released in recent days.

“He was supposedly his friend. That’s why I was surprised. When you see you have a friend, you don’t throw away those phrases to throw away (like ‘the fat man is going to shit dying’). I can’t believe the audios are true, “shot the Bighead.

And he continued: “I also listened to the cook, who was the one who tried to make him recover. Everything is strange, imagine what will continue to come out. Crazy. How crazy to treat your ‘friend’ like that, right?”

Ruggeri, who acts as a panelist on the ESPNF90 program hosted by Sebastián Vignolo, was surprised by Luque’s coldness.