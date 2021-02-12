“A message to the Minister of Health, what is it like? Ginés? Please listen to me. This is very simple, sir.” That’s how it started Oscar Ruggeri what would be a monologue of almost six minutes on the vaccination operation that is being carried out in the country to try to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

He immediately went on to explain who should be the first to receive the vaccine without exceptions: “Essentials should be vaccinated first. Teachers should be vaccinated because if they are going to start school they should be immunized. All the essentials plus the president have to be vaccinated. “

But then he told why he is angry with some politicians and officials who applied to Sputnik V: “It cannot be that mayors, deputies, senators with 40, 45 years show me the vaccinated arm and my mother, 87 years old, is not vaccinated. They should be ashamed, my mother is locked up and you show your arm as if to say ‘did you see that I was vaccinated?’ Come on, see you. “

Oscar Ruggeri, on the ESPN Argentina program F90. Photo: Capture TV.

“I have a chance to get vaccinated, 60 years old, I call one, I call another. I could tell someone, being Ruggeri. And am I going to get vaccinated? Before my mother? Shame on them. Our grandparents are not there vaccinated and you show the card, “he added, furious with the proposal he made.

The pigheaded He put his mother as an example throughout the story and from there he showed his annoyance: “I watch the news and I get a pain in my belly. With the few vaccines that reach us. My mother lives in Corral de Bustos, what happens? Do you have to live in Buenos Aires? Is it not coming? Mommy, stay indoors for the years you have left. “

Before finishing, and before the attentive gaze of his F90 colleagues on ESPN, he sent another strong message to Ginés González García and to the Government: “Don’t be advantageous. Shitty advantages. My mother locked up at 87 years old, not for a year I see. Locked up in Corral de Bustos. Ginés, get your batteries done. Finish with the essentials and start with the retired people, who are dying. My mother charges 19 thousand pesos and on top of that she doesn’t get vaccinated, all of the old people. had inside “.

