“A message to the Minister of Health, what is it like? Ginés? Please listen to me. This is very simple, sir.” This is how Oscar Ruggeri began what would be a monologue of almost six minutes on the vaccination operation that is being carried out in the country to try to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

He immediately went on to explain who should be the first to receive the vaccine without exceptions: “The essentials should be vaccinated first. The teachers should be vaccinated because if they are going to start school they should be immunized. All the essentials plus the president have to be vaccinated.” .

But then he told why he is angry with some politicians and officials who applied to Sputnik V: “It cannot be that mayors, deputies, senators with 40, 45 years old show me the vaccinated arm and my mother, 87 years old, is not vaccinated. I should be ashamed, my mom is locked up and you show your arm as if to say ‘did you see that I got vaccinated?’ Come on, see you. ”

"SHAME SHOULD HAVE": RUGGERI, AGAINST GINÉS The former soccer player exploded against the minister: "My old woman is 87 years old and she is not vaccinated and these guys are shown putting the arm for the vaccine. I get a stomach ache just seeing them. They should be ashamed."

“I have a chance to get vaccinated, 60 years old, I call one, I call another. I could tell someone, being Ruggeri. And I’m going to go get vaccinated? Before my mother? Shame on them. Our grandparents are not vaccinated and you show the card “He added, furious with the proposal he was making.

El Cabezón put his mother as an example throughout the story and from there he showed his annoyance: “I watch the news and I get a pain in my belly. With the few vaccines that reach us. My mother lives in Corral de Bustos, what happens “Do you have to live in Buenos Aires? Isn’t it going to come? Mommy, stay indoors for the years you have left.”

Before finishing, and before the attentive gaze of his F90 colleagues on ESPN, he sent another strong message to Ginés González García and to the Government: “Don’t be advantageous. Shitty advantages. My mother locked up at 87 years old, not for a year I see. Locked up in Corral de Bustos. Ginés, put the batteries. Finish with the essentials and start with the dying retirees. My mother charges 19 thousand pesos and on top of that she doesn’t get vaccinated, all for the old men. Sorry, but I had it inside. “

