Boca, from bad to worse: Miguel Ángel Russo’s team fell 2-1 against Talleres at home, was far from the top (accumulates 9 units and is six behind the leader Vélez, who has 15) and, as if that were not enough Before the Cordovan, two of the most experienced players on the squad, Carlos Izquierdoz and Frank Fabra, were the protagonists of an altercation that ended in a slap from the Colombian towards one of the Xeneize captains, who miraculously did not react. In relation to this, it was Oscar Ruggeri, a former man of the Argentine National Team, who referred to the scandal that occurred.

“Fabra must be left without playing for a month or two, but it is not Russo who has to intervene there, Boca needs a code of conduct,” began the Cabezón, who took responsibility from the coach from the first moment. Then he added: “He did not hit a teammate, he hit the captain. Would Tevez have hit that slap? “.

Later, and when consulted by Sebastián Vignolo, Ruggeri said: “I was very surprised by the slap because something like this never happened to me. I’ve seen this kind of thing in a locker room, but never on the court. Very rude as a partner ”.

Fabra’s slap to Izquierdoz.

Finally, the F90 panelist referred to the other controversy of the night, unleashed by Wanchope Ábila and Edwin Cardona, as a result of the particular clothing they wore from the audience (both injured, did not concentrate and They were focused on one of the stands, without the clothing of the Ribera club).

“If you are involved in a Boca game, you have to have the clothes even if you don’t play. You cannot be with a diver of another brand because the club pays you a lot of twine. When I went to Madrid I was already world champion. However, they gave me a regulation of life: it was forbidden to discuss with colleagues and journalists. Also, at 11 at night, by order of the institution, he had to be sleeping. “