Three months after the death of Diego Maradona, Oscar Ruggeri and Héctor “El Negro” Enrique met to remember their captain during the great conquest of the Argentine National Team, when they emerged as World Cup champions in Mexico in 1986.

Between nostalgia and affection for the one who was the best footballer in history, Ruggeri and Enrique recalled how Maradona did to get them boots hours before that World Cup event begins.

“Thanks to Diego (Maradona) I had the boots”, advanced the former midfielder of Lanús, River and Deportivo Español, in dialogue with ESPN F90, the program that Sebastián hosts Chicken Vignolo and has Ruggeri, Sebastián Domínguez, Daniel Arcucci, Diego Chavo Fucks, Marcelo Sottile, Federico Bulos and the Cai Aimar.

The starting line-up of the Argentine National Team, in the preview of the 1986 World Cup final in Mexico against Germany, at the Azteca Stadium. Photo: AFP.

“We were champions with River and you saw that people enter (the playing field) and leave you in your underpants. And there I thought” if I get called up for the National Team, they will take me the boots that are the only ones I have “” , related the Negro Enrique.

And to the disbelief of the journalists, Enrique explained that “the boots gave me the club, it is not like now that 17-year-old boys already have several. I played the friendlies with the boots of the club. Gringo (Ricardo) Giusti or those of Nery Pumpido “.

“One day before the World Cup starts, I tell Diego:” The World Cup starts tomorrow and I don’t have any boots “”added the Black.

Such was Maradona’s outrage because his friend and partner did not have something as essential and basic as boots just one day before the great World Cup event, that he activated an operation to provide him with some.

Oscar Ruggeri and Diego Maradona during the victory of the Argentine National Team against Italy in the 1990 World Cup. Photo: AFP.

But the generosity of Diego Armando Maradona was not only with Negro Enrique. Ruggeri explained that this “booty operation” reached several of the squad that a month later would beat Germany 3-2 in the final and conquer the second – and last – Soccer World Cup for the Argentine National Team.

To measure the logical influence that the captain of the team led by Bilardo had, the pigheaded Ruggeri clarified that “Diego asked and they brought him a truck of loot”.

“I played with Adidas boots but they told me they couldn’t pay. Diego grabbed Puma’s and said” These kids don’t have boots, nobody pays them, how can that be? And there they just made us a contract, “concluded Ruggeri.