Sinaloa.- Various road accidents were recorded during sunday morning at some points of the Culiacan city, They left two young people seriously injured.

From 06:00 hours, three car accidents were recorded in different points of the city. The emergency bodies immediately went to the sites to attend to the victims of this type of incident.

The facts

Since the early hours of Sunday, several car accidents have occurred in the city, leaving its crew members seriously injured and great material losses in the motor units.

According to versions of some witnesses and highway agents, it was said that one of the road accidents was reported at 08:40 am, when a subject lost control of his black Jeep-type car and crashed into a private home. It was on Paseo Toscana avenue in that sector.

Other accidents

Another accident with injuries occurred at 10:50 a.m. on Pedro Infante Boulevard, when a young man identified as Arturo, 21, lost control of the white Lebaron unit. He crashed into the retaining wall in front of the State Congress.

Later, on the same road, there was another rear-end collision between a blue Toyota Corolla driven by a young man identified as Víctor Manuel, 29 years old, who crashed into a tree on the median on Pedro Infante Boulevard. In these incidents, elements of the Red Cross, private paramedics and road agents attended the emergency call to attend to the victims.

