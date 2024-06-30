Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/30/2024 – 17:02

The Brazilian women’s rugby team This is the first time in history that the Yaras will participate in the sport’s main competition.

“This is an achievement that proves the strength of Brazilian women’s rugby. The sevens team is qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and has remained among the 12 best teams on the planet for five years, while the XV has now won an unprecedented place, precisely on the day that the women’s team completes 20 years of existence”, declared the president of the Brazilian Rugby Confederation (CBRu), Martín Jaco.

The 10th edition of the XV Rugby World Cup will be played from August 2025 and will feature the participation of 16 teams. In addition to Brazil and the host country, the following are already guaranteed in the competition: New Zealand (current champion), Australia, Fiji, Canada, United States, Scotland, France, Ireland, Italy, South Africa and Japan. Another three places will come from world rugby league, which will be played in October 2024.