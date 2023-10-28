The Lebanese singer, also very popular in Italy also due to his participation in X-Factor, inflamed the pre-match with his performance

And he was the one who lit up (even more) the Paris final of the Rugby World Cup between New Zealand and South Africa: Mika. The Lebanese artist, very popular in Italy not only for his hits but also because of his TV participation in the X-Factor jury, performed before the match in a sold out Stade de France.

On the stage set up in a corner of the facility so as not to ruin the grass, there are fireworks, light displays, smoke bombs, dancers and a super scenography. Mika's show, which lasted just over 5 minutes, was similar to those staged during the American Super Bowl. The singer revived some of his hits such as Real, Take It Easy. Together with him here are the boys of the Maîtrise Populaire de l'Opéra Comique. The result? From standing ovation.

THE HYMNS — Mika worked on an educational project to bring singing into French schools which gave an artistic education to 7000 French children. And together with La Mêlée des Choeurs you created the anthems of the Rugby World Cup.

October 28, 2023 (modified October 28, 2023 | 9.49pm)

