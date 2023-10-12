There was fear from the start of the tournament. Indeed, from well before: two quarters, at the 2023 World Cup, will be early finals. And it’s not just a figure of speech: Ireland-New Zealand and France-South Africa, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in front of 80,000 at the Stade de France in Paris, will pit the first power in the rankings against the fourth and the second against the third. . This is due to the fact that the draws for the composition of the groups that determined the pairings were carried out three years ago, when the values ​​were very different from the current ones. With the “side” of Wales-Argentina and England-Fiji, in Marseille, it will still be a fireworks weekend. With Ireland-All Blacks challenges, clash of titans. Between the team of the moment, fresh from 17 consecutive victories (only two national teams in history, considering Tier One teams, i.e. first tier, have reached 18) and that of… always, with its load of charm and of tradition.

The Greens, it seems like a paradox, have never reached the world championship semi-finals: eight attempts (in the nine previous editions of the event), as many failures. The last one against the Blacks, at Japan 2019: in Tokyo it ended with an eloquent 46-14. But what happened in the summer of 2022 cannot be forgotten: the Clover national team, after the defeat on 2 July in Auckland – the last defeat before the sensational streak – in the following weeks won in Dunedin and Wellington, closing the series in their favor . Coach Andy Farrell, a 48-year-old Englishman who took over after the 2019 World Cup and six seasons of management from New Zealander Joe Schmidt for whom he was assistant, began to shape his masterpiece on that triumphal trip. Also moving on from the Grand Slam in the last Six Nations, it could now come to fruition. It matters little if Schmidt himself has been the coach of the Tuttineri’s attack for a year: Ireland and France, according to English bookmakers, are the favorites for the title. And if the forecast is respected, a representative of the Northern Hemisphere will finally be champion, for the second time after England in Australia 2003. Johnny Sexton and his teammates, up to now, have been almost perfect: especially in the success against South Africa (13- 8) on 23 September, at the end of an epic match, one of the best in the history of sport. The gaming system is consolidated to the point that, according to various insiders, most recently Gregor Townsend, coach of Scotland who was overwhelmed 36-14 on Saturday, “this group will be able to dominate for the next 5-10 years”. Sexton himself, a 38-year-old luxury opener, is fighting against time: his career will end when Ireland leaves the scene. He is one of the starters returning from the Tokyo debacle: the others are the center Garry Ringrose, the flankers Josh Van der Flier, best player in the world 2022 and Peter O’Mahomey, fresh from his 100th caps, the second line Iain Henderson and prop Tadhg Furlong. Farrell, having recovered wingers Mack Hansen and James Lowe, will field the best XV possible. Including the center Bundee Aki, born and raised in New Zealand, a “revelation” of the World Cup: ball in hand he is unstoppable. Ireland will play at… home: their tens of thousands of fans following, to the tune of “Zombie”, the Cranbierries’ hit, are one more man.