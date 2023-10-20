DThe so-called “All Blacks” from New Zealand reached the final of the Rugby World Cup in France after a show of force. The team, which has already won the World Cup title three times, outclassed Argentina 44:6 (20:6) in the semi-finals – it was the highest World Cup semi-final victory since the first edition in 1987. At that time, New Zealand won against Wales 49:6. The final will take place on October 28th. The opponent is then world champions South Africa or England.

After losing their opening game against hosts France, the New Zealanders made an impressive comeback in the quarter-finals at the latest. In a thrilling duel against world number one Ireland, who had been unbeaten in 17 games, the “gods in black” secured their place in the semi-finals, where an impressive performance preserved their chance of winning their fourth World Cup title.

After falling behind early on, the New Zealanders turned up the heat and didn’t allow the Argentinians to develop, and the South Americans failed to attempt anything throughout the game. Even after the break, the superiority did not change; another attempt just 90 seconds after the restart meant a preliminary decision.



Argentina can’t trouble New Zealand at all.

:



Image: dpa



Will Jordan finished with his eighth try in the World Cup and in the final he became the first rugby player in history to score nine tries during a tournament.

In the second semi-final on Saturday (9 p.m. on ProSieben Maxx and ran.de) the South African defending champions will play against England in a new edition of the last World Cup final.