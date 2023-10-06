France overwhelms Italy 60-7 today 6 October in Lyon in the Rugby World Cup match and flies into the quarter-finals. For the Azzurri defeat and elimination from the competition. France in the quarter-finals and will clash in Paris against the second of group B, South Africa (which is currently in first place with 15 points and 4 games) or Ireland (which is currently second with 14 points but one game in unless he will play against Scotland).

The match

Damian Penaud scored the first try of the match after two minutes and after Thomas Ramos’ conversion brought the score to 7-0 (Penaud’s 34th try for France). In the seventh minute with a free kick of about 50 meters and a central shot Ramos brings the score to 10-0. In the 13th minute Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored a goal and thanks to the conversion he put France up 17-0.

In the 22nd minute France’s third try arrived with Thomas Ramos who then brought the score to 24 to 0 with his conversion kick. In the 34th minute a try came from the Azzurri with Simone Ferrari which was annulled by referee Karl Dickson after video control. In the 38th minute, Damian Penaud’s new France try arrives and with 35 tries he becomes France’s second scorer in history, just three goals behind the legendary full-back of the French national team of the 80s and 90s Serge Blanco (38 tries), who holds the record since 1991. With the conversion kick Thomas Ramos brings the blues to 31-0.

In the second half in the 47th minute Matthieu Jalibert scores a new try for France. With Thomas Ramos’ conversion kick, the Bleus increased their lead to 38 – 0. Sixth try for France in the 54th minute with Peato Mauvaka. With Ramos’ free kick the Blues took the lead to 45-0. In the 64th minute France’s seventh try arrived with Yoram Moefana. With Melvyn Jaminet’s conversion kick, the Bleus took the lead to 52-0. In the 71st minute of the match Italy scored a goal with Manuel Zuliani. With Tommaso Allan’s free kick, Italy shortened. The Bleus lead 52 to 7. In the 75th minute France’s eighth try arrived again with Yoram Moefana bringing the Bleus to 57 to 7. Jaminet missed the conversion kick. Melvyn Jaminet converted a free kick in the 81st minute to give France a final score of 60-7 against Italy.

After this defeat, Italy coached by Kieran Crowley is ranked third in the group with 10 points after victories against Namibia (52-8) and Uruguay (37-10). France, on the other hand, qualifies in first place in the group with 18 points. New Zealand ranks second with 15 points and qualifies for the quarter-finals of the competition.