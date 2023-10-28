EIt’s the finale of two giants. The culmination of a unique rivalry. South Africa vs New Zealand. The tough Springboks against the legendary All Blacks. The “Clash of Styles” – results-oriented physical rugby here versus entertaining and dynamic rugby there. Both three-time world champions, with a chance of a fourth title. The last four World Cup triumphs since 2007 were shared between the eternal rivals.

The All Blacks have a worse win rate against no opponent (59 percent). This is one of the reasons why South Africa’s Siya Kolisi called the final this Saturday (9 p.m. CEST on ProSieben Maxx) at the Stade de France in Paris a new chapter in “the greatest sporting rivalry in history”. And Jeff Wilson, former New Zealand international, adds: “Nowhere else is rugby even remotely as important as it is in both of our countries.”