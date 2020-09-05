The Bordeaux-Bègles Union was to face the French Stadium at the opening of the new Top 14 season but the match was postponed due to the coronavirus.

The Montpellier-Pau meeting is the opening match on Friday September 4 of the 2020-2021 season of Top 14. Initially, it was the match between Stade Français and Union Bordeaux Bègles (UBB) which was scheduled to inaugurate the start of the French rugby championship. The confrontation has been postponed by the National Rugby League on Tuesday because several Parisian players have tested positive for Covid-19. “It’s bad news for us, we were impatient to push back the lawns, we miss rugby”, reacted on franceinfo Laurent Marti, president of the UBB.

A postponement that worries Laurent Marti for the rest of the season given the “calendar overloaded” of the club : “We have the Top 14 to play, the final phase of the European Cup last year and then the Champions Cup for which we qualified, we already know that from September 11 we are going to play 21 matches in a row. “ Due to the coronavirus epidemic, clubs will be “faced with permanent pressure”, says the president of the UBB.

You start the week and you don’t know if you can play the following Saturday, it’s very hard to manage.Laurent Marti, president of UBBto franceinfo

Laurent Marti assured that he will remain “calm down, we will make sure that the players do not have the Covid-19, that’s all we can do, the rest we will suffer”.

Laurent Marti also pointed out the maximum number of supporters accepted in the stadiums. “We are very worried because Bordeaux is in the red zone, so we cannot go beyond 5,000” spectators, he regretted while, according to him, last season the club hosted an average of 25,000 people. “The spectators, the ticket office, the refreshment bar, the merchandising and the partners” represent “our great source of income”, to know “65% of our revenue”, noted the president of the UBB. Under these conditions, will the rugby club be able to finish the season? “No, we already know that”, lamented Laurent Marti.

In order to relieve the club, the UBB players “agreed to lower their salary by 20%”. “It’s a very nice gesture on their part, for the rest, only the government can save us”, assured Laurent Marti who did “no doubt that the government will not let us down and will come and help us”. He called on the government to compensate for lost revenue. He thus recalled that “the government has released huge funds for culture”, saying “delighted, but he will have to do the same for sport, otherwise sport will disappear”.

