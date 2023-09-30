Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The rugby team qualified for the semi-finals of the Asian Sevens Championship for under-18 youth, currently being held in Taipei, China, after topping the first group, beating Thailand 42-7, in the first match, and in the second match beating China Taipei, the host and the crowd, 34- 0.

At the level of the Asian Junior Women’s Championship, our team lost its first match to India 5-10, and a “controversial” refereeing error caused India to score 5 points, in the final seconds, and the delegation filed an official complaint with the Asian Confederation, and the young women’s team returned, achieving its first victory over China. Taipei 40-0.

Jassim Al Suwaidi, assistant national youth coach, said: “The morale of both male and female players is high, after these wonderful victories, and the two teams are eagerly looking forward to the final rounds to achieve the Federation’s ambition, by winning the championship cup for men and women and keeping the two titles in the Federation’s treasury.”

The Kenyan coach of the women’s national team, Philadelphia Orlando, confirmed that all the players have the determination to win the title, despite the loss in the first match, and she expressed great confidence in the team’s ability to achieve this goal.