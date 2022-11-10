On Friday 18 November at 7.30 pm, at the Carlini-Bollesan stadium in Genoa, the rugby match between the Torpedoes and Cambridge University will be staged. The Siluri team is an invitation-only team between the best Ligurian players and the U20 National Team. Friday 18 November at 7.30 pm, at the Carlini-Bollesan stadium in Genoa, the rugby match between the Torpedoes and Cambridge University will be staged. The Torpedo team is an invitation-only team between the best Ligurian players and the U20 National Team. Information and tickets clicking here



00:43