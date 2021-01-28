After the blow that meant the forced exit of Jaguares from Super Rugby for sky blue and white rugby, the powers of the southern hemisphere gave Argentina a vote of confidence. Because at their first meeting in 2021, the SANZAAR, an organization that brings together the unions of South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and our country, elected as its new president Marcelo Rodriguez, current holder of the UAR.

The San Juan will replace the New Zealander Brent Impey -who was in charge of the organization for five years and resigned his mandate on December 31 last- and will hold the position for 12 months, which will be the new duration of the mandates, as decided at the same meeting.

“This designation as Chairman of SANZAAR means a strong recognition for the UAR and all Argentine rugby, a product of the great performance that our institution has been carrying out through all its representatives for several years,” said Rodríguez, who will also continue to perform as president of the Argentine union until March 2022.

“Without a doubt, it is a clear demonstration of the respect, consideration and international prestige achieved by Argentine rugby, worldwide,” he added.

The designation of Rodríguez was proposed by South Africa and agreed unanimously by the four unions that are part of the entity.

“I want to greatly thank the unions of South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, our partners in SANZAAR, for this appointment and highlight that we assume the commitment to continue working together, in pursuit of continuing the growth of our sport, on a global scale”, Rodríguez finished.

Former center of the National University of San Juan, he had a long career as a player: he retired at 39. Then he began his career as a manager and rose rapidly. He was a member of the tripartite board de Jaguares and president of South America Rugby, the body that regulates rugby in the subcontinent. And six years after arriving at the UAR, he was unanimously elected president in 2018. Now, you will have a greater challenge.

