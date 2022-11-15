Rugby | The Hong Kong rugby team was played a protest anthem instead of the Chinese national anthem – police are investigating

The organizer of the tournament played in South Korea apologized for the human error of its employee.

of Hong Kong the police said on Tuesday that they are investigating why the Hong Kong rugby team was played the protest anthem instead of the Chinese national anthem, the news agency AFP reports.

An embarrassing episode for China happened in the final match of the Asian Rugby Sevens tournament played in South Korea’s Incheon on Sunday. The sport’s Asian umbrella organization Asia Rugby apologized for what it called a human error on Monday on their website.

Asia Rugby said its employee played a song he found on the internet instead of the real national anthem.

The Hong Kong players got to hear before the final Glory to Hong Kong – anthem, which in 2019 became a symbol of democracy protests. The anthem urges the inhabitants to strive for freedom and democracy despite adversity.

Hong Kong authorities later declared the anthem illegal. In 2020, a law was passed in the special administrative region, according to which insulting the Chinese national anthem can result in a prison sentence of up to three years.

The Hong Kong administration said on Monday that it does not approve of the playing of the protest anthem.

The tournament the organizers apologized for the incident in Korean and English and played the Chinese national anthem, which serves as the official national anthem of the Special Administrative Region, for the Hong Kong players, i.e. March of the volunteers before the award ceremony.

Hong Kong beat South Korea 19–12 in the final of the Asian Rugby Sevens Series tournament.

Rugby Sevens, or so-called stoppage rugby, is a form of rugby where both teams have seven players on the field instead of the usual 13 or 15 players. The game format has been an Olympic sport since the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.