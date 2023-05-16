For the first time since the creation of the Rugby World Cup, South America will have three representatives in the next edition: Argentina, Uruguay and Chile. A duel in the Southern Cone is even planned between the Chileans, modest in the tournament, and the formidable Pumas. An unprecedented exhibition, which South American rugby hopes to take advantage of to accelerate its development.

The Pumas have never missed a Rugby World Cup since the first, in 1987, but now they will finally be able to compete in the competition with the image of their favorite mammal. The Argentine Rugby Federation has just replaced the spotted jaguar on the national team jerseys with a puma.

In the 1960s, Argentina toured Rhodesia, later renamed Zimbabwe, in which a local journalist mistakenly called the South Americans ‘Pumas’. Since then, Argentine players have kept this nickname, while sporting a spotted jaguar against the blue background of a heart.

More Cougars than ever! 🤩 We are proud to be able to unveil our new logo. It is the one that we will wear with great pride on the shirt, every time we have to represent our country. We are the Cougars! 🐆#SomosLosPumas pic.twitter.com/rUYVkJltcI — Los Pumas (@lospumas) April 17, 2023



Thus, the Argentines are ready to roar in less than four months in France, a country where they have already shown their fangs at a World Cup. In the 2007 edition, they played a trick on ‘Les Bleus’ by beating them in the opening match at the Stade de France (17-12). The two teams met again six weeks later for the small final, this time at the Parc des Princes, with an even larger victory for Argentina (34-10).

This historic third place gave the Argentines a new status. Eager to enter international competitions, they managed to enter the 2012 Rugby Championship alongside Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. They were also able to field a professional franchise, the Jaguares, in the international Super Rugby competition between 2016 and 2020. Argentina internationals played together all year, either for the Jaguares or the Pumas.

A first South American duel

The organization of the Argentine team, which finished 4th in the 2015 World Cup, fell apart in 2020. The Jaguares franchise disappeared from Super Rugby and most of the Argentine internationals found contracts with French or English clubs. The year 2022 ended for Argentina with a rather disappointing record of five wins and seven losses. But they did manage the feat of beating England at Twickenham in November (30-27).

In the 2023 World Cup they will face rivals against whom they will know to what extent these powerful and technical players are capable of performing. England will face Argentina in the group stage. And the Pumas also have something to fear from Japan, Samoa and, lastly, Chile. For the first time, a South American duel will take place in a World Cup.

Chile, the modest of the tournament, expects a tough challenge against its neighbors in the Cordillera. The two nations have not faced each other for almost 30 years, including a 70-7 victory for Argentina in 1993. In recent decades, Chile has only faced teams with players from Argentina. “This will be a historic match for South America. It shows that rugby is progressing in the region,” said Paul Tait, co-founder of the specialist website America Rugby News.

The development of a professional league

Chile’s qualification was the main surprise of the qualifying phase. Los Cóndores, who have a small squad of players, are playing this competition for the first time in their history, after having eliminated two higher-ranking teams, Canada and the United States.

Like its neighbors, Chile suffers from international isolation and has taken advantage of the launch in 2020 of the first professional championship in South America (the SLAR), financed by the World Rugby organization. Some 50 Chilean players from the Selknams franchise now train together year-round, facing teams created in Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Colombia and Paraguay. And this group provides the bulk of the national team when playing international matches, with few Chilean players playing abroad.

Uruguay has a similar system, with a local franchise based on the Peñarol club. It brings together the vast majority of Uruguayan internationals, known as the Teros, and last year they won the SLAR, defeating the Selknams in the final. For the 2023 edition, SLAR has become Super Rugby Americas, a seven-team championship in which an American franchise has replaced the Colombian one.

A “very special moment” for South America

Uruguay is about to play its fifth World Cup. In the 2015 World Cup they managed to beat Fiji 30-27 in the group stage. And they aspire to a similar performance in a few months against New Zealand, France, Italy and Namibia.

For Sebastián Pineyrúa, president of the South American Rugby Federation, the participation of Argentina, Chile and Uruguay is “a very special moment.” Never before have three South American nations played in the same edition of this competition, in which only 20 teams participate. This presence is largely due to the fact that the professional league was created in the region.

#TogetherFrance | We’re going to France! 🇦🇷🇺🇾🇨🇱🔜🇫🇷 In just a year and a few months we will experience a historic moment for rugby in the region 👏🏽 Three of our selected players will play in the World Cup! 🏆 Here we show you all the details for each selected 👉🏽#ElRugbyNosUne pic.twitter.com/W0Tssp6jSn — South America Rugby (@sudamericarugby) July 21, 2022



He hopes this unprecedented exposure will help the South American teams continue to progress. “We have two main challenges: soccer, which occupies a great place, and international matches. Our teams do not have enough good rivals to be able to prepare better,” laments Sebastián Pineyrúa.

On a continental scale, the south of the American continent is in better shape than the north, as Canada and the United States – which will host the 2031 World Cup – will not play in France this fall. These two countries have been working for several years to professionalize this sport in their territories. To avoid suffering the same fate, the South American nations will have to manage to increase the number of clubs, players and coaches, while improving the sporting level of their national teams. And a strong performance by the Latin American teams in the 2023 World Cup would inevitably help them continue with that goal.

This article was adapted from its original in French.