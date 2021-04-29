Dubai (Union)

The Rugby Union announced a new partnership with Red Smith to support women’s sports and develop the Emirati women’s rugby team “Al Maha”, through a 3-year development program that encourages the participation, encouragement and guidance of Emirati women in rugby. The Federation and Reed Smith organize educational counseling sessions to develop Sports skills in rugby, commercial skills and entrepreneurship in line with the requirements of the labor market to empower Emirati women, and awareness of the sporting and leadership role in society by organizing educational courses and supporting non-traditional women’s sports.

Sachin Keror, Managing Partner of the Red Smith Middle East office, emphasized that the Al Maha women’s rugby team represents more than just a sports team, embodying a new generation of leaders and on a larger scale an opportunity to redefine femininity through the lens of sports. We are at the heart of what we do and are proud to support this initiative and look forward to developing our partnership with the UAE Rugby Federation.

Mohammed Sultan Al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the Rugby Union said: This new partnership is in line with the directions of the Federation’s Board of Directors headed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Jumah Al Maktoum on the need to empower the Emirati player for excellence, as we view the girls of the Al Maha team as pioneers and celebrated a large number of achievements in recent years These successes include competing in the first Asian Rugby Championship for U-18 years, participating in the third edition of the Paris World Games and the Asian Under-18 Championship, and achieving third place in the first edition of the Arab Rugby Sevens for Women in Alexandria, in addition to many training camps and a focus on skills. And physical fitness inside and outside the country.

Fawzia Faraidoon, a member of the federation and chair of the women’s committee, said: The Federation Board of Directors is proud of the initiative of the Al Maha team and always strives to develop our girls through rugby and are excited for the new generation of Emirati girls who express their interest in our sport. We believe that through Red Smith’s foresight in partnering with us, and supporting the UAE Rugby Initiative, our girls will acquire valuable life skills that will confidently propel them forward in their professional and personal lives.