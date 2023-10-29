Rugby | South Africa celebrates the Rugby World Cup gold again – a historic run out took center stage

South Africa already won the fourth Rugby World Cup.

South Africa beat New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final 12-11 late on Saturday night in Paris.

The decisive factors in the even match were New Zealand’s captaincy Sam Cane sending off due to a high tackle already in the first half of the match. This was the first time that a player has received a red card in the Rugby World Cup final. New Zealand had to play 46 minutes with 14 players.

Cane stated after the match that he was “very crushed and disappointed”.

It was already the fourth championship for South Africa. The previous championships are from 1995, 2007 and 2019.

South Africa won all of their playoff matches at the World Cup in France by one point.

“Every one of them was a final and we won each one by one point”, chosen as the best player of the World Cup final Pieter-Steph du Toit said the news agency AFP.

“As a team, we like drama. It has helped us over the last few years and it shows that our team has perseverance.”

The match was played at the Stade de France in front of around 80,000 spectators.