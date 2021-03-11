New Zealand rugby superstar Sonny Bill Williams will hang up his boots to devote himself to his boxing career. The two-time rugby union world champion, 35, has confirmed he will no longer play with the Sydney Roosters in the Australian Rugby League Championship (NRL). Williams has a unique track record. In addition to the two World Cups with the All Blacks in 2011 and 2015, he pocketed numerous titles in Bledisloe Cup matches against Australia as well as numerous championships. The New Zealander also made a career in rugby sevens and was New Zealand heavyweight boxing champion. Last year, former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen claimed Williams was the best player he had ever worked with, claiming that, “On a sporting level, it is a monster of nature”. The All Blacks also paid tribute to this icon of New Zealand rugby, who has a hundred selections accumulated at VII, XIII and XV. E. S.