Rugby, Six Nations: the post denies Italy victory: 13-13 against France

The Italrugby of the new coach Gonzalo Quesada, after the defeat at the Olimpico against England (24-27) and the clearest one in Ireland (36-0 for the hosts) found a semi-miracle by drawing 13-13 with France, in Lille, on the third day of the Six Nations rugby. A result achieved after a comeback and with the final post hit by Garbisi which would have meant success against the French.

The Italian coach seeks the feat on French soil with six players having changed compared to the last match lost in Ireland, while there are only three changes in the starting line-up for the French. Italy suffers from the pressure of their opponents and pays dearly for some errors in possession which in the first forty minutes did not allow any offensive action. The first half ends with the French team ahead 10-3 thanks to Charles Ollivon's try almost at the start of the match with a related conversion between the posts, then Thomas Ramos' kick brings the Galletti to 10-0. At the end of the first half, Italy scored with a free kick with Martin Page-Relo to make it 10-3.

It was a difficult match for Italy who played with great courage in the defensive phase but built little in the offensive phase. However, the Azzurri have the advantage of Biarrey's expulsion and of playing with numerical superiority throughout the second half. However, it is still France who scores between the posts again with Ramos for the 13-3. Italy begins to grind out the game and Garbisi goes for the posts and closes the distance, scoring the kick to make it 13-6. The Azzurri increase the pressure, constantly maintain possession of the ball, and they reach the goal with Capuozzo, for 13-11, then with Garbisi's transformation the tie is reached 13-13.

Final forcing by the Azzurri but bad luck prevents Garbisi's kick from hitting the post. The match ends 13-13 with a sigh of relief from the French and a point that means goodbye to the wooden spoon in this edition of the Six Nations.

France-Italy 13-13 in the Six Nations, Lamaro, 'there is regret but the path is the right one'

“There is obviously regret, we could have given ourselves joy and that wasn't the case. But we gave everything, we fought for each other and we are proud of this. The path is the right one.” Italrugby captain Michele Lamaro commented thus on the 13-13 draw in Lille against France in a match on the third day of the Six Nations.

(Lapresse photo)



France-Italy 13-13, Quesada, 'shame about the post but the performance was excellent, I'm proud of the boys'

“It's a shame about the post at the end, we came close to doing something historic but the performance was excellent. I'm proud of what these guys, who have a big heart, have done. We took advantage of the extra man, but in general we were good throughout the match. We must enjoy this moment.” The coach of Italrugby, Gonzalo Quesada, commented thus, on Sky Sport's microphone, the 13-13 draw in Lille against France on the third day of the Six Nations rugby match.