Italy wins the Principality Stadiumjust like two years ago, even without Capuozzo but with an extraordinary performance for a long time, the best in half a century of the tournament – at least until the 73rd minute.

In Cardiff it ends 24-21 (11-0) for the Azzurri, Wales – confused, undisciplined, practically null in attack in the first half – puts in its best effort, demonstrating that it is in the darkest moment of its recent history (but perhaps also past ) and must hold the Wooden Spoon, 5 games and 5 defeats. And if the deficit is limited it is only due to the ending full of pride for the Dragons.

Quesada's Italy can dream. After the draw in France and the victory over Scotland in Rome marked the second success, also away from home (fourth overall in the Six Nations), marking the best season ever, even better than 2007 and 2013.

Defense, intensity, concentration, a winning mentality that the Argentine coach was able to transmit to a group that seemed destroyed after the World Cup and now, thanks also to his young age (less than 25 years on average, the lowest in the tournament) he can give the off to a cycle. It's just a shame for the two tries conceded at the end, when the match was already decided, a sign of an avoidable drop in concentration. Finally, however, we too are starting to feel at home in the Tournament, not just guests who are resented and at risk of exclusion.

The first half is one-sided. Two free kicks conceded by the Welsh ('7 and '13) turned into 6 points for the Azzurri thanks to Garbisi's placings. The hosts struggled to react, they seemed to have no ideas and in the 20th minute they also collected Ioane's try after a touch obtained thanks to yet another indiscipline, but Garbisi failed to convert. The score is fixed at 11-0 and will remain so until the end of the half, thanks to a grim and advancing defense by Italy, where Lamaro stands out, at the closed scrum earning three free kicks, and due to the Welsh confusion – underlined by post-work errors – which appears only in the 38th minute in the Azzurri's 22, but badly wastes the only real opportunity with a forward. Unwatchable Wales, concrete Italy.

Even in the second up to a few minutes from the end the music does not change. Wales tries to react but is hit in the 46th minute by Pani's second, beautiful try, which completes a great move, just as he is pushing to get out of the hole. Garbisi converts and it's 18-0. The Dragons are in shock, and so are the 70,000 people in the stadium. The whirlwind of the pitches begins, and one of the Azzurri substitutes, Vintcent, saves a goal in the 58th minute that seemed already done. The hosts finally showed their pride and in the 64th minute after a desperate attack they managed to squeeze in a goal with Dee, Costelow's conversion brought the score to 18-7. Wales, angrily, tries to give continuity to the comeback, but thanks to the Italian defensive pressure they continue to be imprecise and foul and in the 70th minute concede a place to Garbisi who brings Italy back out of reach (21-7), then another three minutes after Page-Relo, who replaced Varney, hits from distance, effectively closing any discussion (24-7).

Here Italy unfortunately gets distracted, already certain that they have done it and concedes in a few moments what they had not even allowed Wales to imagine for the rest of the match.

The second Welsh try came with Reynols in the 79th minute, and with time running out, while George North sadly went out carried in his last match, Grady also scored. But it's too late now. Now it's a matter of waiting for the other two matches of the day to understand where Italy will place in the standings.