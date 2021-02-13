The Six Nations 2021 It started last weekend with the triumphs of France over Italy, Wales over Ireland and Scotland over England. This Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 comes the second day. Here are all the games and how to follow them.

Schedule: What time do the matches of the second day begin?

The starting range for matches on the second day will be the same as on the first. England and Italy will meet on Saturday from 15:15; Scotland and Wales will meet from 17:45. On Sunday, at 4:00 p.m., it will be the turn for Ireland and France.

Television: How to watch the Six Nations 2021 live?

Movistar Plus will broadcast the tournament entirely live with the narrations of Eduardo Téllez and the comments of Diego Zarzosa and Manolo Moriche. England-Italy and Scotland-Wales on Saturday will be broadcast on Movistar Deportes (dial53). Sunday’s Ireland-France will also be seen on #Vamos (dial 8).

Follow the Six Nations 2021 on As.com

In As you can also follow extensive coverage of the tournament.With us you will have the best minute by minute of Scotland-Wales and Ireland-France, the most impressive images of the games and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle just after the matches.