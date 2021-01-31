Almost a year ago, the National Rugby Line (LNR) launched in collaboration with the magazine Stubborn the program “Celebrate diversity”. The first topic addressed was to be the fight against homophobia with awareness workshops in the 30 professional clubs of the Top 14 and Pro D2. Unfortunately, with the pandemic and the end of the championships, everything had been put on standby. Yet in September, and with the new championship season, the NRL relaunched part of its program: “We organized a training session led by Christian Califano, ambassador of the LNR, with Les Coqs festifs, the first inclusive rugby club in the city of Paris. It was an opportunity to get together to talk about inclusion and diversity ”, we explain to the League. Opportunity that could be renewed with the possible return of workshops in the spring: “In a reduced form due to the health situation. “ This news should please the president of CA Brive, Simon Gillham, who had offered to be the first to welcome this theme.

As soon as the health situation allows, you should be one of the first clubs to host these workshops on homophobia. Why ?

Simon gillham You should know that this is a taboo subject in the world of the Ovalie. So it was time to face it. I am very happy that the National Rugby Line decided last year to put this forward and we are very proud to be on the front line to fight this phobia. It is very important to educate the players.

What do you expect from it?

Simon gillham I do not know yet. We cannot know in advance how the players will react on these subjects? What questions will they ask? Either way, I’ll make sure the information gets through, whatever form it takes.

We know that you are very aware of the subject of phobias. Have you ever had the opportunity to talk about it within the club?

Simon gillham Everyone knows my position on these subjects. With the supervision, I often approached them. Racism, gender parity, homosexuality, sexism, machismo, none of these themes should be overlooked.

In fact, what is your exact position on all these subjects?

Simon gillham It is simple. Phobias cannot be accepted. We need to be inclusive. We are the club of a whole region, therefore we owe it to ourselves to be proud and happy to welcome all those who love and want to practice our sport.

You explained that you had a friend in England who, because of his homosexuality, had to stop a sport he adored. Does your commitment come from there?

Simon gillham Yes and no, but I have always fought all forms of ostracism. I have always been very committed at this level. This friend is therefore part of the experiences that forged my conscience and my commitments.

When we have succeeded in welcoming all the ideas, all the sensibilities, we will be much stronger.

Do your commitments come from your university years in England?

Simon gillham Indeed, I studied at the University of Sussex, which had a reputation for being very militant. At the time, we were engaged in the struggle against apartheid and the liberation of Nelson Mandela. We even launched a program: “Rock Against Racism” (the rock against racism – Editor’s note). So yes, this education has always followed me and even today. Whether at the club or in the company where I work. Being in contact with people from all over the world, with different cultures, is a real strength. Granted, it sometimes takes longer to get things done, but that phrase that says “Alone I go faster, but together we go further” seems very fair to me! When we have succeeded in welcoming all the ideas, all the sensibilities, we will be much stronger.

Does your point of view pass so easily within your Brive club?

Simon gillham Not everyone agrees, but these are my ideas, my point of view. We can discuss it, we can disagree with me, but we are lucky to live in a democratic country. So to be able to talk about it. This unfortunately does not prevent stereotypes, but it is by discussing, by confronting them that we make things happen.

Isn’t the French sports movement very late at this level compared to a country like England?

Simon gillham In English schools, there is no taboo on this. The question of how to fight racism or any form of phobia, and on the contrary to make it rich, is very quickly approached. However, in rugby, there is still a form of taboo to talk about all this. No doubt because of the image it conveys?

What image are you talking about?

Simon gillham That of virility, of a contact and combat sport which cannot go hand in hand with sexual orientations different from that of heterosexuality. Well, that’s what some people want to believe.

We must ensure that there is no longer any behavior that excludes certain people.

The program proposed over four years by the NRL wants to tackle homophobia, but also equality between men and women, racism … Will it be enough?

Simon gillham Talking about it is already a first step. That rugby and especially the National Rugby League seize this is a real step forward. After that, each club must find a way to tackle these issues, but also to resolve them. We must ensure that there is no longer any behavior that excludes certain people. It will go through all the problems, no matter how small. I remember that my son, when he was playing rugby at the age of 8, had problems in a club in Yvelines just because he was English. One training day he was wearing a Rose team jersey and just for that the coach asked him to take an extra lap compared to his comrades. It was unfair. More stupid than wicked, but he had returned in tears, not understanding the sanction. This is where the ostracism can begin. It doesn’t take much. Imagine what it feels like when it comes to sexual orientations or skin color …