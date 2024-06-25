Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/24/2024 – 21:40

The women’s rugby sevens team met their opponents in the first phase of the sport’s tournament at the next edition of the Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris (France). A draw held in Monaco last Sunday (23) determined that the Yaras will be in Group B of the competition, alongside France, the United States and Japan.

The Brazilian team’s debut in the competition already has a set date and location, July 28 at the Stade de France, but the opposing team and time are yet to be announced.

Related news:

“This group offers some interesting opportunities. The first is to face the home team, with a full stadium. The United States and Japan have strong teams with different playing styles. From now on, we will be able to carry out more specific preparation, train in different ways and prioritize the mix of strength and speed. We will be prepared for all possible scenarios,” said coach Will Broderick.

In the initial phase of the Olympic rugby sevens tournament, Brazil will play twice on the 28th and end its participation the following day. With 12 teams divided into three groups, the top two in each group advance to the quarterfinals, as do the two best third-placed teams.