Scotland defeated England in Twickenham for the first time since 1983.

Scottish The 38-year-long wait to win a rugby match at Twickenham Stadium in London ended on Saturday. Scotland defeated England in the opening match of the 11–6 Six Nations tournament, according to news agency AFP.

Scotland had last won at the home stadium of the English rugby team in 1983. All in all, Scotland has managed to win at Twickenham only five times.

Scotland dominated the match as it advanced 179 meters and England 86. Scotland had 65 per cent possession of the ball.

The winner of the rugby match between Scotland and England will also receive the Calcutta Cup trophy. It has been divided since 1879. England have 71 wins and Scotland 41 wins.

BBC excited to list the world in which Scotland last sought victory in Twickenham. In 1983, a pint of beer cost 62 pence (less than a euro), Michael Jackson Billie Jean was number one on the British list, Larry Holmes was the WBC heavyweight boxing champion, Sega and Nintendo had released their first video games and the James Bond movie Octopussy had premiered.

In addition, in 1983, the match had tens of thousands of spectators. On Saturday, the auditorium was empty due to a coronavirus pandemic.