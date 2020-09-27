Racing 92, author of a feat at the end of the suspense against the Saracens, has offered the right to dream of a first continental star on his jersey. He will face in the final Exeter, a novice at this level, which brought down Stade Toulouse. There will therefore be no 100% French final as in 2015, when Toulon defeated Clermont to afford a hat-trick. But Racing 92, after having brought down the “Sarries” (19-15), will have the opportunity, on October 17 in Bristol (England), perhaps to rewrite its own history, he who experienced failures during his two finals, in 2016 and 2018. He will leave with an advantage in terms of experience since the “Chiefs”, who muzzled the Toulouse (28-18), were playing their first European Cup semi-final. The Exeter team, leaders of the English Championship, showed themselves without mercy with the “Red and Black”. Distrust all the same. E. S.