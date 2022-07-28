Seven rugby players in Australia will boycott for religious and personal reasons the decision of their team to wear a shirt with the colors of the rainbow for LGBTI pride for a matchreported his coach on Tuesday.

The Manly Sea Eagles team jersey, presented the day before, has the colors that identify the LGBTI community on the sleeve and around the advertising on the torso; and will be used this Thursday during a match against Sydney Rooster, both teams from Sydney.

“(They) will not wear the shirt because it conflicts with their cultural and religious beliefs”said his coach, Des Hasler, at a press conference, assuring that the rest of the players will wear the announced garment.

The coach acknowledged that they did not consult with the players about the use of this shirt, which leaves the participation of these seven athletes in suspense. “The intent of the t-shirt is to support advocacy and human rights related to gender, race, culture, ability, and LGBTI movements. Unfortunately, the execution of what was intended to be an extremely important initiative (…) was poor“, Said the coach, when apologizing publicly.

‘Secluded, for safety’

The seven Manly Sea Eagles players who refused to follow the club’s initiative to wear this shirt today for their game against the Sydney Roosters did not participate in the match for fear that their presence would provoke violent behavior in part of the public.

“For the safety and well-being of the players, the club has decided that it is best that they do not participate in the match”The club’s caretaker chief executive, Gary Wolman, told The Australian newspaper.

The boycott of the seven rugby players has caused controversy in Australia, where even the Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, spoke out by recalling the importance of respecting “everyone for who they are” and that “sport is more inclusive”, in statements collected by the public channel ‘ABC’.

Stocks of the Sydney team’s rainbow-colored jersey sold out in less than 24 hours on sale through the website, says the public broadcaster ‘SBS’.

