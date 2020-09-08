A rugby participant who fell asleep on a bench within the metropolis heart after stress-free in a pub was robbed within the heart of Moscow. That is reported by the company “Moscow” close to a supply in regulation enforcement companies.

Because it turned recognized, on the night of September 5, the 41-year-old rugby participant, after taking part in on the Fili stadium, went to the pub with different crew members. At night time, the person went to a different establishment, however on the way in which sat down on a bench on Zemlyanoy Val Avenue and fell asleep.

After the athlete awakened, he found that he had misplaced two cellphones, the entire price of which is estimated at about 15 thousand rubles. After that, the person went to the police. In the intervening time, all of the circumstances of the incident are being clarified.