Five friends between the ages of 21 and 23, colleagues at a small provincial rugby club, were sentenced to life imprisonment for the crime of young Fernando Báez Sosabeaten to death three years ago in Argentina, a case that shocked the country.

The sentence for doubly aggravated homicide against Máximo Thomsen, Ciro Pertossi, Matías Benicelli, Luciano Pertossi and Enzo Comelli was read this Monday before the convicted in the courtroom in the city of Dolores, in a hearing in which the parents of Baez Sosa.

Three other young rugby players, Blas Cinalli, Lucas Pertossi and Ayrton Viollaz, were sentenced to 15 years in prison, being considered secondary participants. The reading of the sentence was broadcast live on television.

During the transmission it was seen how Thomsen passed out after being sentenced to life in prison.

Photograph showing those accused of the crime of Fernando Báez Sosa during a hearing today in Dolores (Argentina)

In Dolores, 220 kilometers south of Buenos Aires, dozens of people expressed their solidarity with the parents of Báez Sosa.

The trial that began on January 2 captivated the country, which three years ago had been moved by the crime of the 18-year-old law student, which occurred on January 18, 2020 in Villa Gesell, 370 km south of Buenos Aires.

In the southern summer of 2020, the convicts vacationed in that spa on the Argentine Atlantic coast, very popular among young people. That night they were kicked out of a nightclub where a fight had started. On the street, The rugby players isolated Báez Sosa and attacked him with their fists and kicks, in a beating that caused his death from multiple injuries.

Báez Sosa was the son of a caregiver for the elderly and a bricklayer, both Paraguayan immigrants. He had started a law career, after graduating from a Catholic parochial school and doing charity work.

His crime triggered a series of demonstrations of repudiation and support for the family, with intense debates about alcohol consumption by young people, the construction of masculinity, xenophobia and racism in this country that identifies itself as descendants of of European immigrants. Rugby in Argentina is amateur and historically it is the middle and upper class sectors that practice it or attend matches.

*With EFE