Rugby | New Zealand took the Rugby World Cup gold in front of a record crowd

England played a large part of the World Cup final with one player missing.

New Zealand’s running game was just too much for England in the Women’s Rugby World Cup final. The final, played in Auckland, New Zealand, ended in favor of the home team 34–31. A record 40,000 spectators were there.

One of the solutions of the match was England’s of Lydia Thompson out already in the first half of the match. England had to play three quarters of the match with 14 players. Before the World Cup final, England had won no less than 30 matches in a row.

In the bronze medal game played earlier, France thrashed Canada 36–0. The bronze is already France’s seventh: the team has never made it to the finals.