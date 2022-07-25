Dubai (Etihad)

The Rugby Union announced the selection of the winning design in the competition for the best design for the 15-player rugby team uniform. The screening and selection committee headed by Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Modern Media and Websites Committee, sorted the designs and chose the best. Since the competition was launched last June, The committee received about 300 designs, most of them from the Emirates, as well as Egypt, Iraq, South Africa, Britain and other countries. Three distinct designs from the Emirates, Egypt and South Africa were submitted to the Federation Board of Directors to vote on the winning design.

Abdul Rahman Bukhatir stressed that the winning design reflects the depth of the Emirati heritage, represented in a creative form and harmonious colors in line with the Emirati culture, where the design symbolizes an inscription of “Ghutra” and falcon wings.

He added that the competition aims to involve young talents in the success story of rugby, and to integrate society into the activities of the Federation. Al-Musabi expressed his happiness with the award, and his pride in the Emirati heritage, which has an impact on the choice of colors and design.