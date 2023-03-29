Dubai (Union)

The Board of Directors of the Rugby Union thanked and appreciated His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, the first supporter of rugby in the country, for his interest in the game and providing all support for its appearance at a distinguished level during the tournaments in which it participated recently, which It had a great impact on raising the morale of the players and increasing their enthusiasm and giving, which resulted in the men’s team winning the gold medal at the recently concluded 8th Arab Championship in Al Ain, and the women’s team winning the silver medal, in an achievement achieved for UAE sport for the first time, and was preceded by achievements at the level of continental and western championships. Asia.

This came during a meeting of the Rugby Union Board of Directors, which was held under the chairmanship of Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, and in the presence of Qais Al-Dhalei, President of the Asian and Arab Federations, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, and all members of the Board of Directors. Al-Dhalei started it by thanking all the media for their active role in supporting The federation’s activities and highlighting the achievements of the teams, and he said: “This is not surprising for one of the federation’s most prominent strategic partners.”

Mohammed Sultan Al Zaabi, Secretary-General, presented the developments of the implementation plan for the current year and the most important priorities, foremost of which is achieving a medal in the upcoming Asian Games in China, the ambition to qualify for the Paris Olympics next year, as well as the plan to develop and attract new elements for the teams to enhance ambitions and achieve more achievements.

The Board of Directors listened to a report presented by Saud Abdullah Al Nuaimi, a member of the Board of Directors, on the Union’s investment plan during the coming period, as the Union seeks to strengthen its partnership with a number of private sector institutions, in a way that contributes to the advancement of all activities of the Union and national teams. The Council also listened to a technical report presented by the Executive Director Apollo Perlini for the participation of the men’s and women’s teams during the recently concluded Arab Championship in Al Ain, and for a report on the Federation’s evaluation in the electronic program of the International Federation, and the Federation’s efforts to raise the evaluation score.