He was a giant! A giant not only by his size and the 1.99 m he displayed under the gauge – and 109 kg on the scale, excuse the little -, but also a great man, full of talent on the ground. Jean-Pierre Bastiat this time so definitively kicked in touchdown at the age of 71. A last flight, like this test from the end of the world sealing the 2 e Grand Slam in the history of the France team. It was he, the Dacquois, on Irish soil, who flattened his bitchy number 8 on the greasy and waterlogged lawn of the Lansdowne Road stadium.

The former third line of the XV of France and the US Dax

Hospitalized for five days, following a stroke, the former third line of the XV of France and the US Dax is no longer. International from 1969 to 1979, it had 32 selections and 4 flattened trials. His record also shows a challenge Yves du Manoir (1969 and 1971) and a final of the French championship (1973) lost against the Stadoceste Tarbais. All with a single club, US Dax, to which he was viscerally attached.

But, back to this 2 e grand slam of 1977, of which he was the symbol. Its association in third line with Jean-Pierre Rives and Jean-Claude Skrela was one of the bases of this historic success. “He was a bon vivant, fun, always positive, explains Jean-Claude Skrela. On the ground, our complicity, between “le Blond” (Jean-Pierre Rives), him and me, was immediate and spontaneous. Tactically, we didn’t have to work a lot: we naturally adapted to each other. ” It is true that, despite his appearance of a good giant and his approach which seemed clumsy, the Landais possessed rare qualities for a 2 e or 3 e line at the time.

He carried the balls and he jumped in touch like no one else. As a young footballer, Jean-Pierre Bastiat was skilful with his feet, scoring long distance penalties – 45 meters in the championship final against Tarbes in 1973 – and drop-goals like a number 15. Fast, gifted with the ball in hand, he was also drawn to the offshore game. Unfortunately, as early as 1978, a sprained knee ended his career prematurely.

The “good man” of the French Barbarians

Having become an insurer and leader of the US Dax, he was also involved in politics by running in the 1989 European elections on the CPNT list (Hunting, fishing, nature and tradition). Let’s move on… The fact remains that the man, reputed to be a storyteller with unlimited freedom, was in his spare time the man to “do well” of the French Barbarians, whose trips he organized and animated the pantagruélique dinners. Gold medalist for youth and sports, as well as of the FFR, prize of the Sports Academy in 2004, Bastiat will be remembered by all those who discovered this sport by watching and listening to the comments of Roger Couderc and Pierre Albaladejo. “Come on little ones”, Hello the ” Tall ” !

