Great Italy in the Six Nations. After the bitter draw with France in Lille comes the victory against Scotland in Rome (31-29), the first home success after 11 years, the first ever after the one obtained in Cardiff two years ago, the eighth against the highlanders , in front of an Olympic stadium packed with 70 thousand spectators. And this time it is a convincing victory, obtained against what until now was considered the big surprise of the Tournament.

Six Nations, Giorgia Meloni celebrates the victory over Scotland with Italrugby, violating the electoral silence



An Italy that was crushed for long stretches in the first half but managed to turn the game around in the second, defending with great determination, taking away the confidence of the Scots by finding the scrum again, a great Brex and the goal of the debutant Lynagh, and resisting in the last 5 dramatic moments minutes to the desperate attempt of the Scots, capable of scoring a goal in '78 and bringing themselves one kick away from victory with an action that lasted twenty phases in which a free kick would have been awarded.

A victory for pride, technique, but above all mental strength, and the killer instinct that we have so often lacked. Having demolished the opponents' three quarters and blocked the ram van der Merwe, Italy finally found a convincing attack: for now it was also the triumph of the pragmatic Argentine coach Quesada. In short, Italy is there and is now looking forward to the trip to Wales next Saturday with confidence.

Italy started well, 3-0 in the first minute thanks to a place by Garbisi following a hold by Christie, but had to take advantage of the rapid Scottish reaction who scored twice between the 6th and 12th minutes, with Fagerson and Steyn. A powerful and domineering Scotland, which monopolizes the ball and dominates the foot game, but concedes something in terms of discipline. In fact, Brex's goal was born from an Italian penalty kick, triggered by an intelligent kick from Page-Relo which shortened the distance (10-14). Between 22' and 28' another Scottish break, with a place by Russell and a try by Schoeman which finalizes an overwhelming maul. Italy is crushed, risks collapse but reacts very well, finally moving forward in a continuous manner. The result is two placed goals by Garbisi and Page-Relo that set the score at half-time at 16-22.

Immediately at the start of the second Horne goes for the goal, piercing the Italian defense, but an obstruction detected by the TMO cancels it. And here the wind changes. First it was the debutant Lynagh who scored in the 52nd minute, splendidly freed by a kick from Garbisi. Our number 10 then fails, once again hitting the post, the overtaking with the transformation. The joke seems to be lurking, but just wait five minutes and the overtaking comes with a try from Varney after a decisive break from Vintcent, a naturalized South African. The smell of victory is in the air and what ensures it is a new placement by Garbisi, which sets the score at 31-22. At this point Scotland wakes up, immediately manages to score with Skinner, then takes the lead furiously, moving up the field but at the end of a thriller ending conceding a forward with time largely expired which closes the match and explodes the Olympic.