Movistar + once again offers the 6 Nations of rugby exclusively. #Vamos (dial 8) and Movistar Deportes (dial 53), will broadcast the 15 matches of the competition. England will try to revalidate last season’s title against great rivals: France, Ireland, Wales, Scotland and Italy, who will not give up to win the trophy. The Movistar + microphones will be Eduardo Téllez, Manolo Moriche and Diego Zarzosa, the voices of rugby on the platform.

The program starts today with the meeting between Italy and France, from 15:15 on Movistar Deportes. In the afternoon, at 5:45 p.m., it will be the turn of the England-Scotland, live on #Vamos. Finally, tomorrow the Wales-Ireland from 4:00 p.m. in Movistar Deportes. In AS.com you will also be able to consult all the results and the details of the matches of the day.

ATP Cup.

At dawn from Saturday to Sunday the finals of the ATP Cup will be played. Around 00:00 it will be the turn of the first game and then the next ones will be played. Everyone in Movistar + and #Vamos.

LaLiga Santander.

Today’s games in LaLiga Santander start at 2:00 p.m. with Levante-Granada. Huesca will host Madrid (16:15), Elche, Villarreal (18:30) and Sevilla-Getafe, at 21:00 on Mov. The league.

LaLiga SmartBank.

Today three LaLiga SmartBank matches are played. At 16:00 it will be the Cartagena-Oviedo. Later, at 18:15, Logroñés-Sporting and at 20:30, Fuenlabrada-Almería. All the games, in Movistar LaLiga.