Rugby? I first got an idea of ​​what rugby is a few years ago on a beach on the French Atlantic when a group of young men were walking through the sand towards the sea and waves. They took off their t-shirts, and from then on, despite our presence, our stretch of beach easily beat all neighboring sectors in terms of body mass and muscle percentage. Okay, we thought, it doesn’t look like a bachelor party, more like sport, but which one?

The question was clarified after the boys returned from the waves and soon pulled an egg-shaped structure out of a bag. It was clear: a French rugby team was passing the time here, and what followed on the beach was extremely impressive. A training battle for the egg, a game hard and fast, a game of muscles and strategy, the players as fair as they are fearless. Duels that gave us the impulse to immediately call the emergency services were met with an appreciative smile on the sand. Bien fait! So that’s rugby.

Dortmund – just not good enough

Since then, we have watched this sport with great pleasure and understand the friends who were vacationing on the beach back then when they said on the phone that no, they didn’t watch football during their two weeks on the Atlantic. Just rugby. The World Cup in France is great, a completely different league than football.

The German rugby team is not taking part in the World Cup. Not good enough. In principle, the French don’t play against Germany because that would be too dangerous for our team. Quasi Lauterbach: health care. But at least the French are still playing football against us. Like on Tuesday, for example, their top team Paris-Saint Germain against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

After watching this game, from Dortmund’s point of view, you have to say that maybe it would be better if you let that go. Dortmund – just not good enough. What feels like five percent possession of the ball and an error-free passing sequence over a maximum of two stations is perhaps not how you should approach the French football champions, who line up in the attack with Mbappé, Dembélé and Kolo Muani.

Maybe it would be better to start with the Conference League. Or, another suggestion: retraining. If they each gained twenty kilos of muscle, one could imagine Dortmund’s Can and Schlotterbeck, for example, with their close-to-the-ground, almost level-playing game and their constant tackling, as quite passable rugby players. And they can also kick the ball far. Might be worth considering.