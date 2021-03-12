Away from the greats flashes and of the millions of pesos, the amateur sport knows no luxuries or eccentricities. Rather, those who pass through this environment are familiar with the meaning of effort and the sacrifice.

A few weeks ago four rugby players surprised the country by having gone to train at Condor Rugby Club of Jáchal, to prepare for the start of the tournament that governs the Sanjuanina Rugby Union, which started last Sunday. But what was different about this situation, until now normal, was the way they moved.

This time there were no flights charter, long distance buses, or luxury hotels waiting to host them. The players went by bicycle, since Villa Union, The Rioja until Jáchal, San Juan. They traveled more than 140 motorized kilometers on their legs, since they did not have the means to pay a bus and did not have a car. Everything not to miss the training. You can imagine the work and effort of those who live the day to day of amateur sports. But the suspicion is that in addition to love for the oval, the protagonists had another engine: the passion.

Santiago Bardus, Agustín Cerezo, Agustín Ramos and Sergio Carrizo, the protagonists of this journey. Photo: Condor Rugby Club.

So things, Clarion He agreed to speak with the protagonists of this journey, who had seen their previous club disappear. Not happy with this situation, they decided to continue playing and join the Condor Rugby Club, a young institution founded just over three years ago in the neighboring province of San Juan. The gratitude to their new place of belonging forced them to a commitment that overcomes adversity and, of course, distances.

Agustín Cerezo, one of the ideologues of this adventure, begins: “It never crossed our minds to generate all this. For us, in general, it is common that it costs us everything, because we are very far apart. ” And he adds: “Villa Unión (his previous club) ended up being disarmed due to lack of players and that killed us.” Agustín and six other colleagues from La Rioja wanted to continue playing rugby, even if they had to go to train in another province: “I contacted the people of Cóndor de Jáchal (San Juan) for two years and they welcomed us with their arms Open. With great hospitality, they make us feel at home. It’s amazing, “he says. And there is no doubt that it feels like home, despite the distance.

The third line of Condor adds: “For this last workout We did not have the resources to get there and we wanted to be in any way. So with Sergio we decided to go by bike. It wasn’t complicated. It was desire, enthusiasm and strength. And of course, the idea of ​​earning a place on the team. As much as our sport is amateur, we always take it very professionally. Here we all work and play. “Finally, the 24-year-old player tells what he felt once his story became known:” Talking with Ledesma and with the leaders of the UAR was crazy. Now we are in the beginning of the championship, and training more than ever “.

A memory of the journey for the protagonists. Photo: Condor Rugby Club.

Sergio Carrizo is his partner in plans. He is 34 years old and has: “We were going to train in a combi and as this was the last training session we wanted to go to earn a place in the team. We had been talking with Agustín (Cerezo) about doing this journey. And since we did not have financial funds, we decided yes. “The second line of the Cóndor de Jáchal, adds:” Agus (who has a workshop in the house) put together some racks for the bicycles and we gave him a go. On the trip we talked, calm and never thought that it would have such an impact. We just wanted to train. ”

Agustín Cerezo, Sergio Carrizo, Santiago Barduz Y Agustin Ramos They left from Villa Unión and rested in Huaco, where the president of the club was waiting for them. There they ate fruit salad, drank water and continued to Jáchal. They arrived at two in the morning and the next day they trained like nothing. “If we have to pedal 146 kilometers again, we do it“says Carrizo. And at this point there are no doubts.

Although for the return it was programmed to go back pedaling, this was not the case. Since the authorities of the Argentina Rugby Union (UAR) found out about the journey through the club president and they immediately sent a van so they could return.

7 players from the Cóndor de Jáchal are from Villa Unión, 4 of them participated in this trip. Photo: Condor Rugby Club.

Jorge Meglioli, president of the Cóndor Rugby Club and one of its founders, states: “I have no doubt that there are hundreds of stories similar to this in sport.. This moves us by the desire of the boys to fulfill an institution. Talk about the commitment, of the values and of the passion”.

Jorge, who shared his passion for sports for a good part of his life with his work in the National Gendarmerie, adds: “I have the feeling that I moved back in time to the time when I played, where we players did the impossible to the club”. The emotion is intense. And the feeling of a common project unites the community.

About the club – which was born on January 8, 2018 – and the dream of bringing rugby to the department of Jáchal for the first time in its history, he says: “I always wanted to play rugby but couldn’t because there were no clubs. So when I went back to town, when I grew up, I said ‘I have to make a club’. And so it was, thanks to many boys who support us, the Cóndor Rugby Club was founded. “And about the end, he affirms:” Our main objective is to train people who respect rugby values. 90% of the people who play maintain these values. What these guys did is amazing. This is indoor rugby“.

On the other hand, the coach of Los Pumas, Mario Ledesma, became aware of the situation and sent a video to the protagonists: “They told me the story of the boys from Cóndor Rugby de San Juan, and when you are told these kinds of stories, you realize that rugby in Argentina is more alive than ever. This passion is admirable. Hopefully the situation can be fixed and the boys do not have to do those 120 km by bicycle, from here we hope to send them some gifts. Thanks for keeping pushing, ”he said.

But also Agustin Pichot, former scrum half for Los Pumas and captain of the historic third place in the 2007 World Cup in France, heard about the feat and sent them good vibes: “I want to send a big hug to the guys at Cóndor Rugby Club and congratulate them on the gesture of having gone by bicycle and not letting any impediment stop them from playing. Those are the things that make it worth playing rugby and continuing to fight for this beautiful sport. A big hug, “he commented.

The history of these players is surely not unique in amateur sport. But it paints body and soul the sacrifice, passion and effort of those who love what they do. Beyond adversity -pandemic through- the protagonists did not let them take them away from their dream. And if there was a distance in between, they made sure that it was not noticeable.

