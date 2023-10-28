South Africa beat the All Blacks 12-11 to win their fourth Rugby World Cup title on Saturday at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris. New Zealand fought hard but could not overcome captain Sam Cane’s red card, which reduced the All Blacks to 14 men for the final 48 minutes of the match.

The South Africans will celebrate long into the night as their team remains undefeated in World Cup finals and has become the first to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy four times.

For the New Zealanders, the 2023 Rugby World Cup ended just as it began: losing at the Stade de France. Although the All Blacks fought hard, they could not overcome the loss of their captain Sam Cane in the 32nd minute of the match to a red card.

A gentle rain at the Stade de France set the tone for a match with few goals and characterized by a forceful defense. New Zealand’s Beauden Barrett was the only try scorer and all 12 of South Africa’s points were scored by the foot of Handré Pollard.

The old rivals and historic rugby heavyweights came into the match with similar world careers. New Zealand lost the first match of the competition to France and South Africa were beaten by Ireland before both teams battled hard in the quarter-finals to advance.

Rugby fever in New Zealand, turned into mourning

Two weeks before the competition, the All Blacks and Springboks met at Twickenham, London, on 25 August. The Springboks handed the All Blacks the heaviest defeat in their history, beating them comfortably 35-7. Also in that match an All Black was sent off with a red card: Scott Barrett in the 39th minute.

But a lot can change in two months. In an atmosphere of severe criticism of both coach Ian Foster and captain Sam Cain, New Zealand found their form when necessary. They fine-tuned their defensive strategy and took advantage of every performance, dispatching Argentina with ease in the semi-final.

The team’s progress has reignited rugby fever in the country that has dominated the sport for the past half century. Flights from New Zealand to France rose to €3,400 due to demand and schools told students they could not wear their uniforms and wear black.

The All Blacks resisted as long as they could

Going into the match, it was arguably South Africa whose semi-final defeat to England, too close for comfort, seemed to reveal chinks in their armor and the limitations of their game plan. But with players like Pieter-Steph du Toit, there was always a great opportunity.

From the start, the All Blacks showed they wanted to move the ball, but a 3rd minute yellow card to Shannon Frizell for foul play, which injured Bongi Mbonambi, gave the Springboks three easy points and a platform with which to dominate the first period.

The All Blacks managed to survive the first ten minutes with 14 men on the field without conceding a try, but penalties from both teams kept the score going. After 20 minutes, South Africa led 9-3.

Again, in the 32nd minute, indiscipline prevailed against the All Blacks, this time by Cane who for making a high tackle received a yellow card which was later converted to a red card, leaving the All Blacks without their captain for the rest. of the party.

Despite being a man down, the All Blacks did not give up before the break. They went into the break trailing 12-6 after a penalty each.

The Springboks returned from the break with great intensity, almost landing on the right wing twice before captain Siya Kolisi received a yellow card for a head collision on New Zealand’s Ardie Savea.

Once again the pendulum swung in favor of New Zealand. A magnificent but rejected New Zealand failed to kill the spirit of the All Black. Beauden Barrett landed in the corner five minutes later for the only try of the match, taking the score to 12-11.

The remaining minutes were filled with relentless New Zealand attack and exceptional South African defence.

After Cheslin Kolbe received his third yellow card of the match, Jordie Barrett had a chance to put the All Blacks ahead in the 73rd minute but was unable to convert a penalty.

The Springboks held on and won their third consecutive match by a single point, demonstrating their ability to overcome close encounters.

Veteran warrior Sam Whitelock, who lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in 2011 and 2015, did not become the first player to have three World Cups on his proverbial shelf.

Unlike Whitelock, South African captain Kilisi got his fairytale ending. It was rumored that he would retire after this final, but he played an outstanding game and retired from the Rugby World Cup with class.