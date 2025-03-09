The philosophy that underlies the penitentiary rugby is clear. “Let them go better than they have entered. If it is good for them, it will be for everyone ”, summarize the drivers of the project in the Zaragozana prison in Zuera. He reports physical well -being, yes, but also tools for their reintegration and certain mental relief. “For a while you forget the walls,” confirms Víctor Enciso, a expression that has continued playing back to the street. Now, this prison set has made history by becoming the first in Spain that competes in a Federated League, the 1st Regional Aragonese. A milestone that prisoners and volunteers face illusion beyond the results.

“When they told me we entered the league, I hallucinated,” says Enthusiastic D., a 27 -year -old Spanish. With a populated beard and with the tattooed face, he began to practice rugby after his entry into prison two years ago. To the fun of the game adds values ​​such as respect for rival and teamwork. He officiated as a captain at the Liguero premiere, where he ended up injured from his back. “They gave us a good beating (12-37 against), but we enjoyed it,” he adds.

After him, about thirty prisoners, including two of the ten women of the women’s team created this year, participate in the weekly training. They do it under the baton of Adolfo Escolá and Javier Abadía, gray matter after this initiative, and three other volunteers of the Rugby Club, entity that puts the material and the desire. The field, of artificial grass donated from Valencia that the inmates themselves installed, opens between several prison modules and large gray concrete walls crowned with concertinas. “The kindness about people,” reads another nearby wall, this in bluish tones, right next to the huge surveillance tower.

Divided by categories –iniciation and advanced-, participants practice band kicks and placus against padded shields. Plays also rehearse to execute during the final party. There are screams, instructions, hand shocks and laughter, which intermingle with the metal voices that sprout from the watches of the vigilantes.

Another of the most involved is a 34 -year -old Colombian who Apodan Camilo apodes for his resemblance to his compatriot singer, curly mustache included. “I like it because you leave the field, you clears and disconnect,” he says while sweat dries with the bib. The best, he says, is the “superbacan” atmosphere that there is and the committed attitude of the coaches. “It treats you as a person beyond what you have done,” he says.

“Respect, discipline and teamwork” govern an activity that gives them values ​​for their reintegration

That human factor is key in this project. He knows it well, in love with this sport since he started practicing him at age 17. Already as coordinator of the Phoenix, that passion overturned in the promotion of inclusive rugby in special education centers or in jail, where they entered 2018 by the hand of a cure in the neighborhood. Under the principles of “respect, discipline and teamwork”, the activity is open to all prisoners except those of first degree, a minority among the more than 1,000 prisoners that the center hosts. Despite being a very physical sport, it ensures that these years have not registered violent incidents, something confirmed by center workers. “Rugby is not a contact sport, but of evasion in which there is contact. And that of the evasion fits a lot, ”he jokes.

Zuera’s experience sinks its roots thousands of kilometers. In Venezuela, the president of the Ron Santa Teresa brand, Alberto Vollmer, launched the Alcatraz project in 2003 after an assault on a hacienda of his company. With its triple r per flag-ron, rugby and reintegration-, they use the values ​​of a “barbaric people played by gentlemen”, according to Winston Churchill, to train disadvantaged people in conflicting environments and in 36 prisons in the country. Something similar happened in Argentina, where the lawyer and former player Eduardo Coconut Oderigo opted in 2009 for introducing rugby in Unit 48 of Buenos Aires to provide them with a tool for insertion. The result was the Espartanos team, an imitated model in other prisons on which a series in Disney+has just been released.

In Spain, these projects have had their replica in prisons such as Madrid Alcalá Meco (Alcatraz Project) or the Cantabrian of El Dueso (Spartans). Next to them, those of Zuera, Estramera (Madrid) and Villanubla (Valladolid) participated in the I National Penitentiary Rugby Tournament held in June 2024 in Madrid. “It was very nice, and we ended up undefeated,” recalls D., one of the seven inmates of Zuera who achieved permission to play.

Another of those who went to Madrid Guest was Walid Nachat, one of those stories of second opportunities used. Moroccan by birth, at 9 years it was installed in Aínsa (Huesca) with his family. To a series of previous “errors”, such as driving without a card, a condemnation was added for a fight, and ended between bars three and a half years. In the rugby he found an “escape” that helped him deal with the problems inside, “which are many.” He liked that he continued playing with the Phoenix’s Zaragozan team once outside.

After a few months complicated – “it cost me to reintegrate me,” he acknowledges – he returned to Aínsa three years ago for a road maintenance work in which he is still. He cannot play Rugby because he is a small town without teams nearby, but declares himself happy with his wife and daughter, and the invitation to Madrid allowed him to kill the bug. “The prison was a bad experience, but it served as learning,” he summarizes.

After the I Penitentiary Rugby Tournament of 2024, the more prisons have included it among its activities

In May, if nothing twists, a new penitentiary rugby tournament is expected to be held. Escolá says that, after the first edition, other prisons in the country have incorporated this sport into their programs. “It is working very well,” he says. Until that moment arrives, in Zuera they will continue to breastfeed every weekends in the Regional League – they can only play as premises – while negotiating with officials to be able to celebrate the sacrosanct third time after the meetings. “Even if it is a fast coca-cool before they are going to eat. The atmosphere that is formed with the rivals is very nice, hopefully let us do it. ”