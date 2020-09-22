Ten days before running for the head of the French Rugby Federation, Bernard Laporte was taken into custody on Tuesday morning in Paris, in the investigation of his links with the Altrad group, sponsor of the team of France. The boss of the group, specializing in building materials, Mohed Altrad, owner of the Montpellier rugby club, was also taken into custody by the financial police, as was Claude Atcher, the boss of the 2023 World Cup, and two officials. of the Federation, Serge Simon and Nicolas Hourquet. Laporte is particularly suspected of having favored Montpellier Hérault Rugby (MHR) by intervening with the FFR appeal committee to reduce sanctions against the club at the end of June 2017. The former coach of the Blues has always been defended from any intervention in favor of Montpellier, even if he admitted to having telephoned the president of the commission, Jean-Daniel Simonet. E. S.