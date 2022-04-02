Dubai (Etihad)

The Executive Committee of the Arab Rugby Union, headed by Qais Al Dhalei, agreed to hold the eighth Arab Championship for men and the third for women in Abu Dhabi during February 2023, as well as the establishment of the Arab Club Championship for 15 players at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in Alexandria during the first week of next September.

Qais Al-Dhaei, head of the Arab Union, inquired from Khaled Bebo, President of the African Union, about the return of the Royal Moroccan Rugby League to its activity, and stated that so far the necessary requirements that qualify it for its return to the African Union membership have not been met, but there are positive signs looming on the horizon.

The remote meeting tasked Executive Director Hamdan Suleiman and Managing Director Nizar Mahran to send invitations to the federations regarding participation in the first Arab Club Championship, in addition to studying the two presented proposals related to organizing the tournament, the number of participating teams and choosing the most appropriate, and then submitted to the Executive Committee meeting in the month Next, to obtain approval, and then ratification during the General Assembly meeting.