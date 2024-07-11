Rugby | A woman accuses two players of the French national team of rape

Rugby|According to the men’s lawyer, the sexual intercourse took place with the woman’s consent.

Argentinian a woman accuses two players of the French national rugby team of rape.

According to the woman’s lawyer, the men severely beat the woman, raped her and locked her in a hotel room. According to the lawyer, the woman has visible bruises on her face, head, side and legs.

Alleged the attack took place on Saturday night in the city of Mendoza in a hotel where the French players were staying after playing a training match against Argentina.

The prosecutor in the case has not yet said whether charges will be brought. However, the prosecutor has said that there are credible elements in the woman’s statement and that the injuries are compatible with the version she told. In an interview with an Argentine radio channel, the prosecutor said that the woman’s injuries do not necessarily indicate sexual violence alone.

In Argentina, sexual violence can result in a sentence of 6 to 15 years. When it comes to two factors, the sentence can go up to 20 years.

Hugo Auradou20, and Oscar Jegou, 21, was taken into custody in Buenos Aires on Monday. They await transfer to Mendoza, where prosecutors are scheduled to question them.

According to the men’s lawyer, the woman voluntarily followed one of the men to the hotel room.

News agency AFP police sources say the witness statement says the woman met the men in a bar after Saturday’s game. She says she started feeling dizzy after a few drinks, when the men took her to a hotel where she was raped.

According to the lawyer, the woman was locked in the hotel room for four hours.

French the rugby union states that the players have denied coercion or violence.

“Provided [esitetyt] things are true, they are very serious”, the president of the union Florian Grill comment.

Head coach of the French team Fabien Galthie says the accusations were traumatic for the entire team and the national team delegation.

On Wednesday, France beat Uruguay in the second of their three games on their tour of South America.