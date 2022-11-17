The new arrivals and Danilo’s central role have marginalized the defender again this season. This is why Juve will be looking for a destination for him, a year and a half from the expiry of the contract

Along the lines of recent years, of the many market sessions that have seen him at the top of the list of possible starters, the name of Daniele Rugani will also be topical next January, when the Juve defender will find himself a year and a half from the expiration of his contract. The arrival of Bremer and Gatti last summer and the continued use of Danilo more and more as a central player have kept him lower and lower in the hierarchies, so much so that he is the player in the squad with the fewest appearances (3) up to now together with Church and Iling-Junior. The difference with the current traveling companions is quite evident: while the two young players are expected to be protagonists in the second part of the season, the centre-back struggles to enter Allegri’s radar. Who always considered him a simple follower. See also Indonesia will demolish the stadium of the tragedy where 133 people died

LAST SUMMER — Rugani has a contract until 2024, but an engagement that is inaccessible to a large part of Serie A. Last summer, the Bianconeri would have placed him elsewhere, but they have not found useful banks despite the wide interest in him. Empoli, Sampdoria, Hellas Verona and even Bologna timidly came forward, but being able to recognize only a part of the salary of 3 and a half million. Juve were ready to loan him for a year only for the payment of the entire salary, as Galatasaray would have done if only the defender had agreed to move abroad. In the absence of interesting solutions, Allegri and the management have decided to keep him in the squad, with the usual role of eternal reserve that does not honor his qualities and has overshadowed him over the years.

THE JUVE PLAN — Halfway through the season, with the idea of ​​enhancing him in order to try and sell him definitively next summer (one year before the deadline), the temporary sale route could reopen with greater conviction, re-accrediting those clubs that could now take him under the conditions requested a few months ago and perhaps, now, they have more ranking needs than imagined last July. Rugani has already experienced a hot season finale at Cagliari, in 2021, after a brief and unfortunate experience abroad in Rennes. In January he could find himself packing his bags again for a new experience, so as to relaunch himself and demonstrate that he deserves a starting shirt in our championship, where too many times he has been described as a broken promise. See also The façade of Cartagonova removes wrinkles

