Rufus Wainwright, Los Planetas, Kiko Veneno and Silvia Pérez Cruz they join the cast of 36 artists, including groups and soloists, who will perform from July 16 to 24, at the XXVI edition of La Mar de Músicas. The complete program was presented this Thursday by the mayor of Cartagena, Ana Belén Castejón, at the El Batel Auditorium. «I can inform you that the season tickets for the two main venues, Torres Park and CIM, have been sold out within 20 minutes of putting them on sale. It is a sign that we will be doing something right. Paquito Martín, our director, would be proud ”, he explained, in memory of the deceased creator of the contest.

Wainwright, North American pianist and singer will star in the concert presented by LA VERDAD, on July 20 at Parque Torres. The same place where The planets, a rock group from Granada, will approach flamenco again with ‘Fuerza Nueva’, its collaboration with The Child of Elche, on the 16th. For its part, Maria del Mar Bonet, a great representative of the Catalan ‘nova cançó’, will demonstrate on the stage of the CIM, on the 21st, his good work during his five decades of career. Equal degree of experience as a singer-songwriter will demonstrate Kiko Venom, on the 17th, in Torres Park.

The inauguration will be carried out by Caliphate 3/4, on the 16th, and Fuel fandango the contest will close on the 24th, in both cases at Parque Torres. These two groups are part of a young generation that approaches the tradition of Spanish music from the avant-garde. According to Ana Belén Castejón, that is the common thread of the festival this year. “It will be a trip through the diversity of our country, its cultural richness, its similarities and differences,” explained the councilor, who recalled that, along with the most established artists, “there will be others who, as always, invite viewers to discover them, so they can say ‘I already saw them in La Mar de Músicas de Cartagena’ »

«We have decided to leave for another year the proposal that was already postponed in 2020 of a edition dedicated to the Dominican Republic. The reason is that we owed it to the culture of our country to be able to show artists who start from their roots to give new airs to our music, ”explained Castejón.

Baiuca, Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba, Raül Reree, Silvia Pérez Cruz, Israel Fernández, María José Llergo, María Arnal i Marcel Bagés and Rodrigo Cuevas are part of the landing of national sound art. All of them will fill the four chosen stages with harmonies from our country, during the nine days of the contest.

Joining the Torres Park Auditorium and the CIM Auditorium (sponsored by Repsol) this year are the one on the terrace of the El Batel Auditorium wall (with the sponsorship of Estrella de Levante) and the Regatta Club. In all cases capacity is 75%, although in the first and main it will be somewhat smaller, as they are fixed stands where you have to leave space on both sides and in front of and behind each spectator. “We still don’t know if there will be bars for food and drink service,” said Castejón, thanking Repsol and Estrella de Levante for their support.

This year’s La Mar de Músicas Award will be this year for Jorge Drexler, which will pick it up and perform on July 19, at the Torres Park Auditorium. Among the renowned international artists will also be the North American Ben harper, on July 21 at the Torres Park Auditorium. They reinforce the Hispanic cast Queralt Lahoz, Rocío Márquez, Vicente Navarro, Tanxugueiras, Antonio Rey, Israel Fernández, Tarta Relena, María José Llergó, the Cubero Brothers, Verde Prato, Travis Birds, Sen Serna Rigoberta Bandini.

The Parallel activities La Mar de Arte, La Mar de Cine and La Mar de Letras will take place in the days prior to the musical contest, so that the agendas do not coincide, which other years forced could take away the public.

After the season tickets for Parque Torres and the CIM patio have run out, those on the Batel terrace and the Regattas Club are still available. Individual tickets will be put on sale on May 24th.

The general director of the Institute of Cultural Industries of the Region of Murcia, Ramón Palazón, highlighted the 2021 edition of La Mar de Músicas as “a balm, after so much time of suffering” and an “emotional and cultural vaccine that we need.”