The scary Rufus T. Firefly They are from the many bands wanting to change the unwritten rules of the industry, but of the few that pass from words to action. To overcome “the narrows of the festivals” and the “absurd conditions … of some rooms », as explained by its leader Víctor Cabezuelo, they have decided to give an unusual twist to the presentation of their next album ‘All good things’ -What is already unusual because it will be done before it is published-: this Saturday, in the space colors of its native arajuez it starts a concert tour (Tickets here) in which the public will listen to music with headphones and can sit around the band.

How has the tour of the logistic level organized?

We have reached an agreement with a company that is dedicated to sounding events with headphones, as they have been doing in what they called ‘silent discos’. At first it was something that squeaked a little, but then I saw the good parts, such as that you can go to play wherever you want. We have a system through which all the lines pass, and this company gives it a stereo and they distribute it to all the headphones. So you can play in the town’s square, make a forest tour with a generator … We saw that the possibilities are endless, and it is also very nice because it is a new and different path than the established, which is increasingly difficult because the conditions are increasingly worse. We believe that the time has come to do different things.

Did the idea arise seeing that this year there are more difficulties in turning?

We carry it seeing from the previous tour. The drop that filled the glass was that in a room they asked us 25% of the merchandising sales, in addition to the rental and to keep all the benefits of the bar. That’s when we said: “Hey, this is abusive, we must plant and think alternatives to move our songs.”

How many people can attend these concerts? Can each assistant regulate the volume?

Yes, everyone listens to the same mixture of the sound technician, but each one can put the volume they want. Another original aspect is that they can move wherever they want, and sit next to the battery if you feel like it. Another advantage is that there will be no people talking during the concert (laughs). Some concerts will be outdoors, and others ‘Indoor’, and the good thing is that we can adapt in that regard. With this headphone system we can touch for 200 people, and it can also be extended to 500 but it is already more expensive and in our case it was no longer profitable.

If the thing goes well, they could even consider buying the transmission equipment, or setting up a band cooperative to share it.

If the thing works we have planned to buy it. And the idea of ​​the cooperative would be something very cool, really.

Have you been called colleagues by profession asking about this?

Yes, some have been interested, and ask how we are going to do it and so on. This had already come out in some conversations, but until recently the technology only allowed to do it for about 50 people, and also went through Bluetooth, with which the music came with a little delay to the headphones and was rare because visual synchronization was lost. But this system goes by radio, so that no longer happens.

How is ‘all good things’ in style and sound?

It is very eclectic. Licking with our producer, we said it is like an album of great successes of Rufus but with new songs, because it is as if the album passed through all stages of the group. What everyone who has heard is that it is “a super rufus album,” and that makes me very happy.

Is the title a reaction to these dark times?

Totally, it is a counterpoint to everything that is happening. It is a kind of mantra to grab the good things we have, to which they excite us to move forward.